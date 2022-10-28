Letters to editor

Rockaway Beach is a place where we all love to live, work, and play. Its natural beauty and warm, inviting people make this a great place to call home. But it has so much more potential for what it can be for everyone who lives here, works here, or chooses to come here to recreate.

Charles McNeilly sees Rockaway Beach for all the great things it has been, is now, and more importantly, can be in the future. He envisions a future for Rockaway where every resident has access to their local government and is informed and able to provide input on city governance. He envisions a responsible government, where fiscal decisions prioritize the needs of the entire community and are made with transparency and openness.

