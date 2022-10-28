Rockaway Beach is a place where we all love to live, work, and play. Its natural beauty and warm, inviting people make this a great place to call home. But it has so much more potential for what it can be for everyone who lives here, works here, or chooses to come here to recreate.
Charles McNeilly sees Rockaway Beach for all the great things it has been, is now, and more importantly, can be in the future. He envisions a future for Rockaway where every resident has access to their local government and is informed and able to provide input on city governance. He envisions a responsible government, where fiscal decisions prioritize the needs of the entire community and are made with transparency and openness.
Perhaps most importantly, Charles sees a future for Rockaway where everyone has what they need to thrive in our small town. This means decent housing for all who make Rockaway home, especially a sufficient stock of affordable and workforce housing for our families and workers in our local businesses. This also means local infrastructure, especially municipal water service, that is healthy and keeps up with the demands of a growing community.
Finally, Charles understands the role that tourism plays in our local economy and envisions a future for tourism that works for both full-time residents and guests alike. This includes effective enforcement of current short-term rental policies and an ongoing evaluation of whether or not those policies are serving our community. This also includes a creative exploration of the benefits tourism brings to our community and how we can support small business in making Rockaway Beach an event better place to live, work, and play for all of us.
This is why I am voting for Charles McNeilly for Rockaway Beach Mayor, and I hope that you will join me.
Rockaway Beach resident, homeowner, and small business owner
