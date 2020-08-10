We are witnessing how a pandemic can play havoc with the economy and with our lives. We have seen the horrific cost of incompetent leadership. But even as we live through this crisis, an even more devastating one is slowly creeping up on us. We must not make the same mistake twice.
Across the globe, both air and ocean temperatures are rising. This is a measurable fact, not opinion. The percentage of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere is increasing. This is a measurable fact, not opinion. One property of the carbon dioxide molecule is that it acts like a green house. This is an undisputed physical property of this gas. Glaciers are retreating and the ice caps of Greenland and the Antarctic are melting. These are measurable facts, not opinions. Around the globe ocean levels are rising and this rate is increasing. During the last five years, sea levels have risen 66% faster than during the latter half of the twentieth century. These are measurable facts, not opinions. None of these facts can be ignored in the hope that they will go away. There is too much hard data for this option.
We who live on the coast will be bearing the brunt of this new crisis. Ocean warming and acidification are likely to play havoc with our fishing and oyster industries. Towns and farms along the coast will be ravaged and flooded by rising sea waters, giving rise to Bayocean-like events up and down our coast. The timber harvest could well be adversely affected by rising temperatures and changes in rainfall. All of this could come about in the life time of children born in this century.
We urgently need to elect representatives who have the courage and wisdom to start addressing this coming crisis. To label climate change a hoax is not an option. To hope that a miracle will occur and the problem will simply go away on its own is not an option. To run away from Salem when hard choices need to be made is not an option. We need representatives who will make decisions based on the future of our grandchildren.
I urge candidates of all parties to let us know in concrete terms what they would do to address climate change should they be elected to represent us in Salem. Perhaps this paper would be willing to offer each candidate the space in which to do so. First prize should go to anyone who can link economic recovery from the pandemic with addressing the coming challenge of climate change.
John Rogan
Tillamook
