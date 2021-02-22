In response to several letters about censorship, lying is perfectly legal under the constitutionally protected “free speech” amendment. If it weren’t, all the corporate news stations would be in trouble. As far as censorship goes, a private company can make any laws it wants for persons who choose to use their services. (except for exclusions of race and sexual orientation) I personally have chosen to avoid all online sites that censor (I censor them) because I know that free speech is heavily censored in communist countries, dictatorships and other tyrannical governments and has no place in this country. Censorship of free speech should not be based on clothing a person wears, including hats, color of skin, sexual identification and etc. No book burning, no byt burning!
Once upon a time we were a great country because of our constitutionally protected civil rights, and free speech amendment. Democracy is messy, but the human soul cries for freedom. In the present we are actually threatened with loosing our constitutional rights, and freedoms. Hate speech? Just call everything you don’’t want to hear “hate speech”. This country has done just fine for several hundred years without a definition of “hate speech”. I think we should leave it alone. It is a question of manners and intelligence.
As a newspaper, the Headlight Herald can put anything they want in their newspaper. If I thought they were censoring the communities ( all of us) views, I wouldn’t subscribe to their newspaper.
Our present government is becoming more censoring, threatening those who do not agree with them, or their ideas, by labeling just about everything "hate speech" It is a sobering realization.
-Dixie Gainer, Nehalem
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.