If you have read the letters to the editor for the past two weeks you have heard some of both sides of the story. Although it’s complicated and I don’t pretend to understand it completely, there seems to me one important clarification that needs to be said. Facebook, Twitter, Google, etc. ARE private companies BUT they have an exemption from lawsuits from Congress called Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act. Other private companies do not have this protection.
Section 230 was sponsored by Ron Wyden and passed in 1996. The law creates a liability shield for the platforms to restrict access to or availability of material that the provider or user considers to be objectionable, whether or not such material is constitutionally protected. It was done to protect companies which are, like the post office, just a carrier of information.
Most of the Decency Act was struck down by the Supreme Court in a 7-2 vote the year after it was passed because it too greatly restricted free speech but Section 230 was left in place. It was written at a time when tech companies were in their infancy. Now that they are no longer conduits of information but publishers and editors even Ron Wyden has warned them that they have gone too far.
If there was no Section 230 protection big tech would be on a level playing field with other private companies. If they were not protected from lawsuits they would not censor.
Freedom of Speech, contrary to several of the letters, is NOT a right given to us by the Constitution and therefore only be called censorship if the Government takes it away. The founders understood that certain unalienable rights were given to us by God or the Divine Creator as they phrased it. The Bill of Rights merely states that the Government cannot make laws to alter or infringe on that right. The Government, ACLU, you and I should defend Free Speech from anybody or any business that chooses to take it away. Otherwise we are becoming more like China, Russia, Cuba, etc.
Like I said, it’s not simple…Just one more piece of this complicated puzzle.
-Claire Moody, Tillamook
