November is National Native American Heritage Month. It reminds us to appreciate the rich, diverse cultures, traditions, and histories of the native people that lived in Tillamook County for thousands of years before us. The tribes of the Nehalem, Tillamook, and Nestucca's lands stretched from the Tillamook Head in the north to Siletz Bay in the South. Their scattered villages included Nehalem Bay, Tillamook Bay, Netarts Bay, Sandlake, Nestucca Bay, Salmon River, and Siletz Bay. The Tillamook spoke a Coast Salish language, which the Nehalem and Nestucca used in differentiated dialects. ManyLocal names of rivers and places were derived from their language. The Tillamook library has an extensive collection of books about these early tribes, and the Tillamook Pioneer Museum has a room devoted to examples of baskets, arrowheads, and other artifacts.
-Sally Rissel, Tillamook County Historical Society
