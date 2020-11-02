The following are excerpts from the website – snopes.com, as seen at this browser address, https://www.snopes.com/fact-check/cdc-mortality-statistics/ for the full article.
Spreading misinformation on social media is a major contributor to the divisiveness of our country. See the excerts below:
“In attempt to ring the alarm on supposed deceptive practices by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), hard-line conservatives including U.S. President Donald Trump promoted the idea in August 2020 that the public health agency suddenly changed its methods for reporting COVID-19 mortality statistics.”
“And as a result, viral social media posts alleged, America only tallied about 9,000 COVID-19 fatalities, or roughly 6% of the more than 150,000 deaths widely reported by politicians, scientists, and news reporters.”
“Additionally, The Gateway Pundit page claimed, “the overwhelming majority” of reported COVID-19 deaths were among “very old Americans” — without going into specifics on what age population that meant — and suggested nefarious intentions on the part of the CDC to try to change its guidance without anyone noticing”
“First, to unpack the claim, let’s be clear about how COVID-19 — which is the disease caused by the coronavirus dubbed SARS-CoV-2 — attacks the body and can become deadly. According to an article in the journal Science, a highly credible scientific publication:”
“Next, we investigated how the CDC compiles COVID-19 death toll data. Since the viral posts did not specify what “numbers” by the CDC to which they were alleging nefariousness, we considered the CDC’s Provisional Death Counts for Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) web page, which is a compilation of death certificates updated weekly by the National Center for Health Statistics (NCHS).”
“In sum, considering the way in which the coronavirus impacts the human body, the way the CDC compiles data from death certificates — listing comorbidities that were either developed or exacerbated by COVID-19 — as well as the fact that one-third of COVID-19 fatalities were people aged 85 or older, we rate this claim “False.””
The whole article can be read at https://www.snopes.com/fact-check/cdc-mortality-statistics/
-Richard Potempa, Pacific City
