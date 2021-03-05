Dear Editor, (from a long-time Tillamook cheese head)
For the past few years oligarchs on the right and anarchists on the left have turned father against mother, brother against sister, child against parent, neighbor against neighbor, and Christian against Christ.
Seems that now 57% of Republicans consider Democrats “enemies” rather than “political opposition,” and 41% of Democrats consider Republicans “enemies” rather than “political opposition,” according to a CBS poll.
Neither the rich nor the lawless can win this fight on the basis of right, or education, or law, so they must club their enemies with propaganda, interest rates, private armies, and sedition.
Is there any way Americans can learn to love their neighbors once again?
Sincerely,
Kimball Shinkoskey, Woods Cross, Utah
