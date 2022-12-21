Business owners of Tillamook county should be worried. Go to the courthouse and get a copy of Ordinance 88. My personal biased opinion is that if our commissioners vote this through, all three should be immediately recalled. There is a second public hearing sometime although I have not heard the date yet. Read it thoroughly!
Elena Johnston
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.