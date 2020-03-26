During this trying time of isolation and fear in this pandemic, I’d like to ask a question of those in our community: is it really necessary to burn that brush pile in your yard or fire up the burn barrel?
And to our timber industry: do we need to put the torch to those giant brush piles in the clearcuts? I hope not, because we have residents with COPD, children and adults with asthma, cancer patients dealing with immune deficiency issues and others whose respiratory systems are compromised in a time when they need all the help they can get to ward off what could be to them a life-threatening virus.
I know many of us are at home, bored, and looking for tasks to keep us occupied and outside yard work is a great idea now that spring has come. But please remember that clean, breathable air is a must for all of us, but especially for some of our most vulnerable neighbors. Let’s do our part to help keep them safe - save the burning for another time. Or even better: find a safer way to dispose of what we consider trash.
And let’s not forget that unnecessary burning only increases the chances that a fire can get out of control, requiring the attention of our first responders who certainly don’t need any more stressors added to their lives right now. Let’s keep others in mind as we navigate our way together through this difficult challenge.
Jane Anderson
Garibaldi
