On Sunday morning I was shocked to see the county road department using a brush hog (vertical rotor mower) destroying the trees and other vegetation along Whiskey Creek Road. As the owner of a vacation rental I try to impress visitors with the beauty of the area.
As one neighbor said, “It is nice to see around corners, but it sure does look rough as a cob...The ugly massacred limbs of the trees won’t go away anytime soon.” As a certified arborist, I can add that the jagged,splintered limbs are also one of the worst things you can do to a tree since they provide an entry point for fungal decay that overcomes the tree’s natural defense system.
Our guests are charged a 10 percent lodging tax that I understand is supposed to be used to benefit visitors and residents through tourism. Making our scenic roadsides look like a tornado went through is no way to do this. I understand that unless the county stops this project, the destruction is even scheduled to go up past Cape Lookout State Park.
Instead of the butchering effects of a brush hog, why not use prison labor, the unemployed, or a contractor to do the clearing but to do it right, at least by pruning limbs with a saw. Let’s put a higher value on our trees and our scenic resources than is evident by this awful method of roadside clearance.
Jim Fazio
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.