I’m sure I’m not the only Headlight Herald reader that enjoyed Michael Randall’s column. I looked forward to it each week. I feel it’s important to read varying ideas and opinions. Michael’s column was creative, quirky, and great for opening closed minds. PLEASE bring him back!
Sincerely,
Wendi Herd, Rockaway Beach
