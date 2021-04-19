We need incumbent Jack Boom on the North County Recreation District Board of Directors. He is our go to member on the new pool construction project that includes bond and funding. This is not the time to change board members. Jack has been on the point on all the improvements we have made. The parking lot and the enter way remodel, the renovation of the theater, and the new theater lobby with ADA restroom, are just some to mention.
I can understand that some of you want to change the board members, and that is what democracy is all about, BUT PLEASE NOT THIS YEAR.
So please join me and vote for Jack Bloom for North County Recreation District Board Position #5
-Wally Burton, Nehalem
