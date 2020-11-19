Much more competition in Newport. Many more stations to choose from. The better question is why does Fred Meyer charge so much for their gas? It really sets the base price for all the competition. Fred Meyer is really gouging all of us. Transportation costs to New Port are more than to Tillamook. The gas comes from Portland. Transportations costs are determined by the mile from distribution point!
-Mark Lengele, Rockaway Beach
