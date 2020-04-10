I believe that it is important to be Courteous when purchasing your Toilet paper and other essential goods because we know that you are trying to take care of your family but with the crisis we need to take care of our families too. So please only purchase what you need.
What I’m proposing is that if everyone only bought the amount of toilet paper and essential goods that they needed at their normal rate then we would all be fine in continuously being able to supply toilet paper and other essential goods to our families to meet their needs. If we do this there would be no shortage so if people are responsible with the amount they bought and don’t go overboard there would be no shortage. So please be considerate when purchasing stuff like toilet paper, canned goods, your oatmeal, and all things disinfectant.
Nicholas Smith
Tillamook
(0) comments
