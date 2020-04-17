I’m a fulltime resident in the Neskowin area, and I’d like to speak up on behalf of our part-time homeowners. Right now there seems to be a lot of resentment against them for coming to their properties in our coastal paradise. What we need to acknowledge is that they pay taxes on those properties that support our schools, libraries, emergency services and local government functions, from which we all benefit. Whether they’re here or not, they’re also providing a sufficient customer base for water, sewer, electric and internet service that allows these systems to function for all of us. Whether it’s the owners or renters (in non-Covid times) in those homes, those people are supporting our local businesses. So let’s acknowledge that part-time owners are a key part of our local economy from which we all benefit. As long as they’re observing the rules of social distancing and using facemasks in stores and post offices, they represent no greater risk of spreading Covid-19 than the rest of us, since we also go to stores or post offices as needed and interact with others without knowing whether we’re asymptomatic or not. That’s why we all need to observe the rules. I don’t blame anyone for wanting to get away from crowded urban areas and breathe this fresh air and share these soothing ocean views. I’m sure that they hope to retire here someday, so welcome home, neighbors!
Jean R. Cameron
Neskowin
