Our beloved Post Master Steve Reeves is retiring effective at the end of December.
The Tillamook Post Office will be taking responsibility for finding a new Post Master for Bay City.
In the meantime the Post Master of Tillamook will be closing the Bay City Post Office, and closing all services including box service.
Box holders at Bay City will need to forward their mail to a new post office box somewhere else or put up a mailbox at your home or business. It will be a lengthy process to find a new Post Master for Bay City. In the meantime the over 250 box holders many of them businesses will need to make other arrangements.
There are better solutions to this problem. Certainly the refunds of unused time for current box holders and lost revenue from empty post offices boxes while searching for new Post Master plus empty building rent could be offset by temporary short hour staffing from the Tillamook post office. The last time this happened at Bay City the window was closed, parcels and accountable mail went to Tillamook, letters and notices went to the PO boxes. Why not now?
Robert Roman
Bay City
