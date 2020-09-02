Greetings:
I would like to announce that on September 3rd there will be a meeting of the Tillamook County Central Committee at the Officers Mess Hall on the Port of Tillamook grounds. Attending that meeting will be both candidates for Tillamook County Sheriff: Gordon McCraw and Josh Brown. This meeting is open to the public.
Mike Sears
Chairman TCRCC
