On behalf of my late husband, Mike Gardner, I ask you to stand with me, the farmers and small businesses against Tillamook PUD’s proposed transmission line and substation slated for Oceanside. Mike ran and was elected to the Board of Directors because he believed in a common sense approach to spending the people’s money. He believed the Board’s transmission line plan was ill conceived for a variety of reasons.
As you are aware, our local TPUD plans to spend $22 million dollars of borrowed money to build a transmission line and substation. The $22 million dollars doesn’t include maintenance costs or interest payments, nor is there any regard for the millions already borrowed and spent on the Operations Center, parking lot and remodeling of the business offices. All of this for $0 revenue. This will no doubt mean an increase in YOUR power bill. With gas prices and food prices escalating, we can’t afford a rate increase as well!
Eighteen property owners, the majority of whom are multi-generational farmers, stand to lose their land to the transmission line - devaluing their land forever. This will be the first time in the history of TPUD that landowners will be subject to eminent domain after the board promised to not take their property. This promise is recorded on tape, by the way.
Are you aware the majority of forest fires over the last few years in Oregon and California have been caused by transmission lines? A line over the proposed section of forest land would significantly increase fire danger for the Oceanside, Netarts and Cape Meares area.
Tillamook PUD didn’t even have the decency to notify the landowners of this Tuesday’s meeting when the decision to “secure easements” will be made.
TPUD ratepayers: I’m calling on you to stand with our farmers and landowners. Please stand with them against making a decision that defies common sense, especially in our current inflationary economy. We can not afford to add another $22 million dollars to our debt load.
The fight against this unnecessary line continues Tuesday, March 15, 2022, at 6:00pm in the Operations Center. I’m appealing to you as Mike’s voice to stand against irresponsible spending for an unnecessary transmission line. Let’s say “NO” to spending $22 million dollars.
Cindy Gardner
Tillamook
