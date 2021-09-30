I am not an intellect. I am not an idiot. I am a normal, everyday, wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother and have lived over 6 decades. I have faith and belief in a Creator. I do my best not to judge others and my best not to pick fights or sides. I have never been a quiet person with no opinions. I am not a conspiracy theorist but question many things these days and search for knowledge and truth. I do feel the American people and possibly the world has been duped, deceived and lied to in the past year and a half about several different, but very important things.
I have done some in-depth digging into questions of the plague that encircles the world today. There are questions about origins but at this point in time, for me, who cares. It’s here and it is affecting life on the planet for the majority of human beings in one way or another.
In the past few days I have read and watched videos from one of the nation’s leading industrial hygiene experts, Stephen E. Petty. Industrial hygiene experts are the people who make it possible for people to fly in airplanes, build skyscrapers with proper ventilation, and basically allow construction and human use approval for any business needing to operate with clean air for the people. Mr. Petty offered his expert advice to the White House and was rejected. Based on what, I have no idea other than they did not want his expert advice on how to deal effectively with an aerosol virus, namely Covid-19. He was dismissed by the White House as I am sure many other leading experts in many different fields have been dismissed. You can read or view this information at many different locations but I offer these two for starters:
https://thecivilrightslawyer.com/2021/04/06/masks-do-nothing-to-stop-the-spread-of-covid-and-are-harming-children/?fbclid=IwAR1VxXLRqlCluEUuean3-uCv4RBEM009HeK1BGLMhDoI_Paj-W049-lFnxk
https://www.youtube.com/watch?app=desktop&v=oYEo4T6V25w&fbclid=IwAR1MoHDCJ2xzQdYsp-Hhx35--DNjQq-zCO6huRXTJLA64805WKz_7NclmUg
My questions are why would any leading expert in his or her field of knowledge not be a valuable asset to a nation looking for answers and ways to contain a deadly disease? Why would the leaders in charge of a nation not want every single leading expert in the fields of medicine, science, hygiene, containment, destruction of, lifesaving treatment for or cure for a disease that is affecting and killing human life on the planet for over 525 days? Why would the government officials dismiss anyone a lifetime of expert knowledge and advice in order to save nations across the globe from economic collapse? Why have these valuable leading experts, who are used by the legal systems to verify validity in court cases, not be used by a government who is set in place to help and protect the people in times of crisis? Why would any government set into place rules, restrictions, mandates, and use coercion, but yet not use the advice, knowledge and expertise of leading experts in the various fields to stop the disease?
Can anyone tell me why?
-Debbi Reeves, Tillamook
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.