As electors, our job is very much like that of the prospective employer who is hoping to fill vacant positions with the most qualified people. We want people who have appropriate training to do the job, hopefully with some experience in the field, and, most of all, with the dedication, commitment, and the intangible qualities of deep care and concern for the people they work with and the people who will benefit from their work.
On May 16 we’ll cast our votes for members of the Nestucca Valley School District Board and, as their prospective employer, I am thrilled to be able to “hire” Diane Boisa and Russ Sanders. Let’s check out their resumes.
Diane Boisa, running to retain her seat for Board Position 3, is not only a long-time member of the board. She is a former teacher and has the additional experience with Nestucca Valley Schools of having her large family of children, grandchildren and now great grandchildren attending school here. She has been part of the directing team which has renovated the high school and rebuilt the middle and elementary schools.
She is also eager to keep the district on the “positive trajectory” (her own words) to see current projects, including a Community Health Center, Career Technical Education center and a Tillamook County Sheriff Department substation, to their completion.
Although Russ Sanders will be new to Position 4 on the Nestucca Valley School District Board, he, too, is no stranger to the halls of South Country education. He has 39 years of experience as a teacher and recently retired after serving the district’s K-12 classes as a Special Education instructor. Two of his children graduated from Nestucca High.
He, too, celebrates the district’s recent accomplishments, understands the importance of projects like the Career and Technical Education facility in helping students gain critical thinking skills, and recognizes the importance of, in his own words, “positive behavior and intervention supports that provide a safe and healthy learning environment.”
Seems to me that both Diane Boisa, Position 3, and Russ Sanders, Position 4, make our job as electors for the Nestucca Valley School District Board a lot easier. Both candidates have been endorsed by Tillamook County Retired Teachers and Educators.
On May 16, let’s ‘hire’ Diane Boisa and Russ Sanders with our votes to keep our wonderful school district on track for the future of our kids and our community.
