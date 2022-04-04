I’m pretty sure everyone in law enforcement in Tillamook County swears an oath that reads very much like this:
I, (your name here) , do solemnly swear that I will support the Constitution of the United States and the Constitution of the State of Oregon, and the Laws thereof, and I will faithfully, honestly, and impartially discharge the duties of a Police Officer during my continuance therein, to the best of my ability, so help me God.
I may not have the exact wording of the oath, but I’m sure the sentiment is identical.
I guess if SASO (Second Amendment Sanctury Ordinance) passes, the oath will need to be modifiied as follows:
I, (your name here) , do solemnly swear that I will support the Constitution of the United States and the Constitution of the State of Oregon, and the Laws thereof, and I will faithfully, honestly, and impartially discharge the duties of a Police Officer during my continuance therein, to the best of my ability, so help me God.
Said oath does not apply if I interpret, with my vast expertise of Constitutional law, that I don’t really have to follow the oath.
Really, people, the Second Amendment is no danger and law enforcement does not need another burden, Vote “No” on SASO.
“Never doubt that a small group of thoughtful, committed citizens
can change the world. Indeed, it is the only thing that ever has”
Margaret Mead
Cheers,
Jim Heffernan
Tillamook
