Since the gates of Alderbrook Golf Course were locked several months ago, rumors and hearsay have painted a confusing picture for those who care about the course and want it to reopen. Many are concerned that the land will be sold for another purpose or that it will simply never reopen.
There are social and economic consequences to the closing of the course. Opened in 1924, Alderbrook has been part of the Tillamook community for nearly 100 years. For the last 36 years, the course has been home to the hugely successful Gary Anderson Benefit Golf Tournament, which now has no clear alternative home. The Tillamook High School golf team has been practicing at the Quail Valley course in Banks, a 100-mile roundtrip. Other local golfers are also traveling long distances to find a course, spending their golf money outside the Tillamook area. And tourists, who would normally stop to play Alderbrook, are also spending their money elsewhere.
Are any efforts underway to ensure that Alderbrook remains a part of our community? Are the county commissioners concerned about the status of the course? Given its importance to the community, what are their thoughts on the matter?
What is the owner’s plan? Is it to sell the course to another golf course operator, or to sell it for some other use?
What do other members of our community think? If you are concerned about the future of Alderbrook, it’s time to speak up and let your views be known.
Of course, the owner has the legal right to remain silent, but considering Alderbrook’s long history here and the love so many have for the course, it would be greatly appreciated if his plans and desires were shared with the wider community. Maybe through doing so, options would come to light that would satisfy the owner’s desire to sell and the community’s desire to keep the golf course open.
Golf is a game anyone can play. It provides exercise and helps build friendships and a sense of community. It teaches civility and encourages players to deal with their imperfections. (I speak from experience.)
If we are to permanently lose the course, it will not be the end of the world. But the area will take an economic hit, squander an historic community resource, and be a less enjoyable place to live.
David Bailey
Tillamook
