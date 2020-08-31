Over 5000 acres of forestland in Tillamook County are scheduled to be sprayed with pesticides by September 30, 2020. This is land used for industrial forestry that will be sprayed with a cocktail of chemicals designed to kill vegetation that is said to compete with newly-planted trees after clearcutting operations. The landowners, in this case Weyerhaeuser, Stimson, and the Oregon Department of Forestry, want the young trees to grow as fast as possible to maximize profits. Pesticides are known to be damaging to human and animal health, in addition to harming the environment. They can get into the water we drink. In this case, the spraying will be taking place at the time of year when water sources are at summer lows and when thousands of people head to coastal rivers and beaches for recreation. Unbeknownst to them, they may be too close to forestland while it is being sprayed with pesticides that can drift in the air.
FERNS (Forest Activity Electronic Sys) The Oregon Forest Practices Act requires landowners to report upcoming forestry activities to an online system known as FERNS (the Forest Activity Electronic Reporting and Notification System), a publically-accessible information site maintained by the Oregon Department of Forestry. Most people are not aware of FERNS, and even those who do know of it, find it difficult to use. As to the information it gives on upcoming pesticide applications, it only indicates that the work will take place sometime within six months.
SPRAYING OPERATION LOCATIONS AND PESTICIDE TYPES
According to FERNS as of July 21, 2020, over 50 separate pesticide spraying operations will take place in Tillamook County by September 30. (Since then, more notices of upcoming spraying operations have been added to FERNS.) About 80% of these operations will take place on land that is within the Tillamook Bay watershed. The rest will take place on land that drains directly to the Pacific Ocean or one of the following bays: Nehalem, Nestucca, or Netarts. Examples of the pesticides that may be used by themselves or in combination with others are: clopyralid, aminopyralid, triclopyr, glyphosate, imazapyr, and metsulfuron methyl. Application of the pesticides may be accomplished by aerial spraying or by backpack/ground spraying. Residue from these chemicals may find its way to these watersheds.
NOTIFICATION
North Coast Communities for Watershed Protection has tried for years to inform the public about upcoming spraying operations, but we believe it is the responsibility of the Oregon Department of Forestry and forestland owner sprayers to inform the public adequately, and in a timely manner. It is important for people who live near a spray operation to have timely notice so that they can protect themselves, their families, and their pets. The public needs to know what is happening in the county.......that thousands of acres of forestland, farms, and drinking water sources are being exposed to harmful chemicals. We are working to achieve a 24-hour electronic notification system, whether the application is aerial or ground.
PESTICIDE DANGERS
Toxicologists have raised concerns about the pervasive use of chemical pesticides in modern forestry, especially the common practice of mixing several chemicals together to be sprayed. The synergistic effect of these mixtures is unknown. Sprayed pesticides can drift long distances and many of them will persist in the soil for a long time. Aerial spraying of pesticides has had documented effects on rural communities in the Coast Range, most notably in the area of Triangle Lake and the Lake Creek watershed in Lane County. There local communities saw increases in cancer and other illnesses that were linked to industrial pesticide exposure. Not only are residents of these communities at risk, so are the workers who apply pesticides if backpack/ground spraying methods are used.
WORKING TOGETHER
Timber companies and the Oregon Department of Forestry need to inform, in a timely manner, all who live near their forestry operations about all upcoming pesticide applications, both aerial and groundsprayed.
However, simply notifying people should not relieve the timber companies of their liability for any harm done to people and the environment. Let’s continue to advocate to stop all industrial use of pesticides. We need to be observant about what we see and feel after spray applications.
To see the entire list of sites to be sprayed in Tillamook County, including the landowner, the acreage, the chemicals to be used, and the method of application, look at the attached spreadsheet and map.
North Coast Communities for Watershed Protection (formerly known as Rockaway Beach Citizens for Watershed Protection), is a grassroots group seeking better protections for the water we drink, the air we breathe, and the forest we love. healthywatershed.org
For more information, contact Nancy Webster at rockawaycitizen.water@gmail.
Nancy Webster
Rockaway Beach
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.