Witt and Johnson’s position re proposed legislation that would cap greenhouse gas emissions, saying it would damage the state’s economy, pulp and paper mill owners could invest in technologies that would reduce CO2 and other pollutants from their operations without losing jobs. The corporate owners (and share owners) would just have lower profits and dividends.
I’m tired of politicians using jobs as an excuse for not improving the long-term viability of our state, favoring corporate profits. E.g. when the spotted owl was blamed for mill closures, no one≠ noticed that mill owners were unwilling to invest in retrofitting their mills to accept smaller logs. Same smoke screen is going on here.
Victoria Stoppiello
Nehalem
