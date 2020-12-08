There is maybe another explanation for Biden’s victory in the recent election that has escaped the notice of the elite legal team headed by Mr. Giuliani – extraterrestrial aliens. One could imagine ETs being upset about Mr. Trump’s promotion of the idea of a manned expedition to Mars, and deciding to do something about it. For example, directing a sufficiently intense beam of neutrinos towards computer powered voting machines. It is well known that, although the cross section is small, neutrinos do interact with many nuclei and produce an electron on doing so. Indeed, professor Masatoshi Koshiba of Japan, who recently passed away, won a Nobel prize for his work on neutrino detection using electron production in Xenon nuclei as a detection scheme. A free electron in a sufficiently small solid state memory device could cause it to flip its state, and conceivably flip the election. Perhaps this could be brought about by ETs aiming a sufficiently intense beam at appropriate targets. Neutrino have a vast range and so this could be done at some distance.
Given the almost uniform string of failures of the elite legal team arguing that there were irregularities in the counting of ballots – something like 31 failures in 32 attempts – they might try the extraterrestrial alien approach. They wouldn’t be doing any worse.
-Jon Orloff, Rockaway Beach
