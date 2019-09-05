Animal Haven By The Sea is a charitable organization providing care for needy animals in the Nehalem Bay area. For the last 9 years we have been paying for veterinarian services, providing an adoption service, and supplying free pet food and supplies.
We have been advised by the State of Oregon that the 501(c)3 non-profit status of Animal Haven By The Sea has been temporarily suspended. This is due to administrative issues, and our tax accountant is currently working to prepare and submit missing paperwork.
We are confident that the non-profit status will be restored in the near future. In the meantime, however, donations will not be tax deductible. The need has not gone away, and our work is continuing. All gifts will still pay for veterinarian services, and for pet supplies at the Animal Food Pantries located at the three north county food banks.
I do hope you will continue to support our needy animal friends in the meantime by donating through our Facebook page or in our collection boxes in north county. Lee Blackmon Exeecutive Director leeericblackmon@yahoo.com 503 368 7719
