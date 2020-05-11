Caring for and losing a loved one is never easy, but COVID-19 has only made it more difficult. But those of us living in Tillamook County are fortunate, for there are angels among us masquerading as Home Health and Hospice workers. They made my 94 year old father’s wish to remain at home till the end possible. We couldn’t have done it without them and the attention of Dr. Douglas. They were there for all of us at every turn or crisis--always quickly, always cheerfully, always with kindness. They are the front line warriors we hear about and they never shirk their duty.
Norma Seely
Manzanita
