I am confident Andrea Goss will be an outstanding board member for Tillamook School District 9. It was a pleasure for me to work with Andrea on the Board of Directors for “Tides of Change” and as volunteers together for the Warming Center. Andrea is a positive, energetic person who has a strong work ethic and is always willing to join with others to reach consensus and achieve goals on any project. She is intelligent, loyal, kind and always a good listener. As a Board Member she regularly volunteered for different committee roles, from being the Board Secretary to volunteering with others in re-writing program changes. She helped with community outreach and was committed to the very important and time consuming process of selecting and hiring a new Director for Changing Tides. Her work with CARE’s Warming Center demonstrated willingness to give her time when the call came to help open the center for community members who were are experiencing homelessness.
I will be voting for Andrea and I hope you will to.
-Paul J Hernandez, Tillamook
