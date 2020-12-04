Your incendiary comment in the Headlight Herald's "Chamber Chatter" column of November 25th declaring that our governor's directions are "a bad call" was - and is - out of line. Governor Brown has enacted scientifically arrived at measures to protect the health of Oregonians and needs our support. As somewhat of a community leader - at least someone who has a public voice - it is your civic duty to support our hard-working, and elected, public servants. Unlike you, our public servants were elected to serve all of us and are bending over backwards to do that.
During these exceptional times, the state government is doing its best to protect each and every one of us. Believe me, I'm over 65 and am grateful that our state is doing so well. One mistake of mine could be my last.
Governor Brown is relying on the wisdom and experience of epidemiologists, statisticians, and health experts state-wide, and doing the hard job of enforcing the policies that their advice, based on sound science, indicates are necessary to keep us all safe. She is not waiting for things to get out-of-hand. She is staying in front of the problem. No, it would not be better to let our guard down now since we have thus far kept the numbers of infected below those of other states. And, again, it does not matter what your opinion is because you are not qualified to have an opinion on this matter.
Please take my advice: speak about business, if you must, but do not continue to rile up the impertinent and uneducated among us that are nearly impossible to convince that they have certain responsibilities as part of a society - whether they like it or not. Consider humbly asking for cooperation and offering positive, constructive ideas. Please be a part of the solution instead of the part of the problem.
-Bruce DeLoria, Tillamook
