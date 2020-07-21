In 2020 the world is facing two crises, global warming with long term consequences and the Covid-19 pandemic with short term consequences. Sadly for the world, we have a man in the White House who is incompetent to handle either. At some point he has labeled both of them as hoaxes. Consider his response to just the latter crisis.
Previous presidents, the Bush’s, Clinton, Obama, all put structures in place to deal with a pandemic should one ever occur. Trump either eliminated or gutted most of these. For example, he disbanded the White House Pandemic Response Unit. He did not deny doing so but simply said, “I take no responsibility for that.” (March 20th.) Some of his other pronouncements are listed below.
January 22. We have it totally under control. It’s one person coming in from China. It’s going to be just fine.
Feb. 10. Looks like by April, you know, in theory, when it gets a little warmer, it miraculously goes away.
Feb. 24. The Corona virus is very much under control in the USA.
Feb. 26. The 15 (cases in the US) within a couple of days is going to be down to close to zero.
February 27th. One day it’s like a miracle, it will disappear. It will be gone by Easter.
Feb. 28. This (Covid-19) is their new hoax.
March 6. I think we’re doing a really good job in this country at keeping it down… a tremendous job at keeping it down.
March 11. No, I’m not concerned at all. No, I’m not. No, we’ve done a great job.
March 13 – It will go away. It’s really working out.
At this point Trump has been persuaded that he needed to take the pandemic seriously, and he insists that he has done so all along, and has been totally focused on dealing with the situation. History now has to be rewritten.
March 17th. I felt it was a pandemic long before it was called a pandemic.
April 17. Trump calls on supporters to liberate states where restrictions to prevent the spread of the virus have been imposed.
April 20th. I haven’t left the White House in months except for a brief moment to give a wonderful ship, the Comfort. (Fact check: He took golf trips on February 1 and 15 and March 7 and 8. He held rallies on Feb. 10, 19, 20, and 28.)
April 23. Trump suggests injecting bleach as a cure for people with the Corona virus should be researched.
May 8th. Corona virus will go away without a vaccine.
July 2. I think that at some point that’s going to sort of just disappear, I hope.
And now the USA leads the world in the number of daily cases and deaths. So much incompetence. Such an abysmal failure of leadership. And yet in the long run, Trump’s response to the global warming crisis is likely to be even more destructive than his response to the pandemic.
John Rogan
Tillamook
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.