I cannot help but wonder if I am the only one overwhelmed by what I would call the insane reaction to the recent murder of George Floyd. The letter published in your Opinion section 6/03/2020 from the Nehalem Bay health District (NBHD), the Rinehart Clinic, Nehalem Valley Care Center and the North County Food Bank was a perfect example of the accepted insane response.
I have not heard of anyone condoning the murder of George Floyd. However, I cannot help but wonder just what happened during the period of time between the initial arrest video where he is shown being peacefully lead off toward the police vehicle and the famous video of the knee on the neck in the street. What happened during the time gap could never justify the taking of his life, but as with all stories, it is very important that the whole story be told. How many people have heard of George Floyd’s criminal record over the last 20 years of his life including two convictions for armed robbery and multiple drug convictions? Does a wrongful death of a man with this criminal history justify the millions of dollars of damage caused by the rioters and looters? Why is it considered fair for a business owner in Los Angeles to lose his/her life’s work because of a criminal act by four rogue policemen in Minneapolis?
The images of young black people and Antifa members celebrating as they burn and loot businesses and government buildings will be seared into my memory for a long time. I must admit that those same images have not caused me to react by feeling guilt for not being a minority. Instead, my concern is for the decent, hard working, productive people, who happen to have dark skin, being identified as a group with those spoiled brats and thugs that riot, burning and looting their communities. I am also concerned and disappointed with the reaction of the major media and wimpy politicians who rushed in to apologize for our nation being racist. OUR COUNTRY IS NOT RACIST!! Our country has spent trillions of dollars and hundreds of thousands of lives to correct past sins. The problem of black children growing up in single family homes has now reached 65%. One political party has campaigned against allowing school vouchers to allow responsible black parents to get their children into decent schools. Without an education and the foundation of a solid home life, why should we expect any other outcome?
Apologizing and taking the blame for other people’s poor conduct is not a remedy for any problem. The terrible act of the four rogue policemen should not taint the good reputation of the 99.9% of good policemen and certainly does not in any way justify calling for defunding the only people who stood between us and the rioters and looters during recent days. I thank all of the local police for their service and want them to know that they are appreciated!
Ladd Henderson
Pacific City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.