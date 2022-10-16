We have been residents of Oceanside in the neighborhood of Terrasea for over 20 years ago. As such we have seen profound and rapid changes within the past few years. Not all of them have been good. We have genuine concern for how Oceanside may change (and not for the better) if the important decisions that need to be made to protect the distinctive character of Oceanside are not made by Oceansiders.
We understand that some of our neighbors in Terrasea and Camelot do not support Incorporation. We have spoken to a number of them in person and are saddened by their positions. The primary comment we have heard is,
“What good does this do Terrasea?” and “We pay enough in taxes already and don’t want to pay for something that doesn’t benefit Terrasea.”
While it is true that Terraseans maintain their own roads and receive very little in the way of County services, Incorporation will have an impact on the greater good of many of our neighbors within Oceanside as a whole.
Ultimately, a well-managed Oceanside will result in a safer and stronger community, and that in turn will result in more valuable properties in all of Oceanside.
We feel that our taxes are plenty high, but to have future decision-making power over issues like roads maintenance; tourism and traffic management; short-term rental management/rule enforcement; local building and code enforcement; emergency planning and implementation of contract security services for the community, is a very worthwhile place to put a few hundred dollars in the form of a permanent tax rate each year. A home with an assessed tax value of a million dollars would pay $800 more in taxes annually. That is the equivalent of just under $67 per month or $16 per week. Every home in the community currently pays $75 for sewer service and most spend more than $16 per week on incidental, non-essential items.
When viewed in that perspective, all that Incorporation has to offer looks like a huge bargain to us.
Oceansiders have demonstrated, on a number of occasions, that they are largely of a cohesive mind. Their past attempts to protect the little village they love has been both successful and unsuccessful at times. They have
demonstrated the will to come together for a common cause and dig deep in order to keep Oceanside undamaged both in spirit and in the physical sense. That type of love of community doesn’t exist in all little towns, but Oceanside
isn’t just any little town!
Vote Yes for Oceanside Incorporation
