Following health care guidelines has made it possible for most of the children in our community to remain in school. In our family, our 2nd through 7th grade grandchildren have safely and enthusiastically returned to learning in their school buildings. They are back with their friends and teachers. They have quickly adapted to healthy practices, just as was the case 40 years ago, when it was OUR children who reminded US (and their grandparents) to wear their seatbelts! It is the resilient new generation setting the example for us today.
During this time of Covid, I have been so proud of you and our community members who have supported your efforts to keep us safe. Please don’t be discouraged at the anxiety of the few who are undermining your effective handling of this health threat. Anxiety and fear cause people to lash out. We know that in most situations, the complaints can drown out the compliments. Your leadership, as in all teaching, coaching and parenting should be focusing on the positive. I just wanted you to hear loud and clear what a good job your district personnel have done in very difficult times. I hope you will share this with them.
-Laurie Lamb, Tillamook
