In one’s life we shall experience upturns and downturns as well. Many! However, few are as maddening or saddening as those which occur wherein the leaders espouse apparent politico beliefs that those persons they have pledged to serve go utterly neglected, , disparaged, beleaquered, plighted, worried and charged money while the politicos are rendering no obligated service(s).
My beautiful bride and I elatedly purchased a lot in the metropolis where we believed that we would substantially invest in our retirement dream home on a hill overlooking the city lights, a harbor and a cute function city railroad. We had conversation with City Manager Wolfschlager and his then secretary, at which time they iterated that the “mowed and pristine area we deemed to be our advertised lot” was in fact a slated park provided for Garibaldi city by Tillamook County years prior. We checked with our Broker and were guided to the lot behind the “park” located at 3rd and Holly. We went ahead with our purchase.
Some 10 months passed and we noted the city finally paved a very distressed road adjacent to the “needed city park.” Succeedingly we noted on our many trips to visit our “New home location that the city that the city began deprecation of the “park” by placing gravel piles, dump truck beds, stacked delapidated picnic tables, trailers and more. I talked to the resident who resided at the grey colored corner house for sale. “For one reason, the city was transforming the corner acreage into a dump.” He further stated that he had peacefully resided there for nearly 28 years and the “garbage” was “newly scattered” and it surely meant his home would now sell more slowly and actually for less money. His contacting Mayor Riggs met with no positive results. I told Monty, the home owner, that I intended to contact Ms. Riggs, as well. Upon contacting Riggs at (503) 317-1533, she stated she would check in with Wulfshlager, the city Manager, and get back to me within 3 days. Six days passed and I had not been contacted; maybe she was busy; maybe she misplaced contact info. I contacted the new city Secretary from Florida. She put me through to Riggs voicemail , but no retun call. I then called city Manager Wulfschlager. He stated he recalled the conversation between he, myself and Patty. He said he would try to do something. Want to know what his hot air culminated in? I called yet again and he said he’d email me and stated my problems were not the city’s. I recalled the words of the Garibaldi resident who said “Garbaldi doesn’t care.” He “spoke of them” and made further reference relegated to them as Cretins, neandrathals, and fools in many cases.
I then decided with my loving wife that we did not need to add to this city’s tax revenue and obtain a building permit, utility hookup, etc. Garibaldi would not see our thousands of dollars.
Vote of your own knowledge and prayerfully your conscience when you mail your vote for the persons who sorely need to be ousted: J. Riggs & G. Wulfschlager. When you are charged for a cheeseburger at D.Q. you expect cheese, as we deserve. When you pay taxes and hyour fair share, you demand, and surely should, demand that you are recognized as the reason for the day of the Mayor and too her city Manager; and not, not ever, a bother in their day. Not Ever!
Respectfully, albeit sorrowfully,
- S. Tarbuck, PH. D
P.S. We are solemnly sorry that we cannot joyfully reside in a city we lovingly pay to be part of. Do we need to be continually subjected to and immersed in a lack of due servitude and required to swallow Bovine defacation needlessly? Let us send these two packing. I am quizzical but perhaps the Kremlin could utilize this pairs disingenuine offerings and ineptitude.
