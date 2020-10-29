Hey! I have an idea!
Why don’t we pass a political sign deposit bill? You know, like the landmark 1971 Oregon Bottle Bill spearheaded by South Tillamook County’s Paul Hanneman.
Why? So far, $1,150,000.00 has been contributed to the Oregon House District 32 Republican and Democrat candidates. That’s over a MILLION DOLLARS, in one small, rural county in Oregon, a small, mostly rural state. By election day, November 3, all that money will have been spent purchasing ads, flyers, buttons and yard signs. We can’t do anything to recoup the money that went to media and print shops, but, if we put a deposit on the yard signs and maybe the buttons (I have a drawerful of those), at least a small portion of this exorbitant spending could trickle down to those in need.
I know that many small printing shops, local newspapers and radio stations may be kept alive by this biennial bounty of cash. But, when I think of all that is spent on political campaigns in Oregon every election cycle, compared to the pressing needs in our communities, there is something wrong here. Especially this year, with massive unemployment and small business closures due to the pandemic and devastating losses due to wildfires.
My “political sign deposit” suggestion is tongue-in-cheek, but I hope it shines a light on just one aspect of the critical need for campaign finance reform.
I received a survey this week asking me to pick my top issue among a dozen - yet campaign finance reform was not even listed. I clicked “Other” and stated that “we can’t fix any of the other pressing problems we face until we fix the way we allow big money to influence our elections” I believe it is the foremost problem that must be solved if we are truly going to save our democracy.
On your ballot, Ballot Measure 107 is a ray of light. It proposes to amend the Oregon Constitution to allow us to begin the process of limiting campaign spending and identifying donors. It is only the beginning of a process I hope leads us regionally and then nationally to curtailing paid political advertising, period. Yes, period!
This could revise the way we approach elections, allow minor party and unaffiliated candidates to get the equal coverage their campaigns deserve and take big corporate money out of our elections and out of the wallets and priorities of our elected officials.
-Fred Bassett, Cloverdale
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.