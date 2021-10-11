Dear Congressman Schrader,
The Tillamook County Democratic Central Committee (TillCoDems) is writing to you with an extreme sense of urgency regarding the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act bill and the Build Back Better Act reconciliation bill that Congress will be voting on this week and in coming weeks.
While we understand that the issues associated with the bills are many and complex, we do not feel that the programs funded in the bills indicate unnecessary spending. The bills address and defend the health and well-being of all Americans, our planet home, and our nation’s democracy and require and deserve the proposed funding.
The bills address needs and actions that we as Democrats value, and we expect you to represent those values in Congress. Volunteers canvassed door-to-door on your behalf and assured voters that you would support our Democratic values and have a Democratic voice in Washington. For example, it is inconsistent with Democratic values that fellow citizens must make the painful choice between affording essential medication and affording food for their table.
This is a matter of conscience and your commitment to the people you represent and who you say are your priority: everyday working and retired Americans who are struggling to lead healthy, safe, and economically secure lives. It is not a matter of political concerns related to moneyed interests that would play a part in a re-election campaign or any fear related to being labeled a “tax and spend” Democrat. It’s a profound opportunity for you to be celebrated for courageously standing up for the needs and desires of your district’s citizens. You play an immensely critical role at this point in time and your supporting vote will speak loudly for and be remembered by your constituents of all political viewpoints.
The TillCoDems implore you to join with the majority of Democrats in the House in supporting all parts and voting in favor of both the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act bill and the Build Back Better Act reconciliation bill, to act now with courage and a compassionate and proud Democratic voice.
Sincerely,
Tillamook County Democratic Central Committee
