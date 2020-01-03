Buying from a local business is a great experience. I recently purchased a wood stove from Haltiner’s Heating and Sheet Mail. Jann pronounced Yawn, installed the stove from start to finish in less than two hours. The stove I had was 19 years old. I bought it when I retired in the year 2000. Jann knew exactly what to do and when to do it, with politeness, encouragement, and he explained everything he did. Rick Haltiner closed the deal.
We did not realize in how bad a shape our old stove was. Our new one burns more efficiently, saving money on wood and on heating the house. We figure it will pay for itself in a little over a year. Great service, efficient, personable, on time. We really appreciate the JOB WELL DONE. Thank you and God bless our local businesses in Tillamook and local employees.
Harry E. Hewitt
Tillamook
