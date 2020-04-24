Ninety-five percent of my votes in the last 50+ years have been cast for the most qualified conservative candidate. This election, for County Commissioner, I am casting my vote for Dave McCall, because I feel he is the most qualified candidate, regardless of political affiliation.
As a member of the County’s Solid Waste Advisory Committee, I became acquainted with Dave when he took over the management of the Solid Waste department 7 years ago. We have been friends and community associates since. We have debated many political issues over the years. Much of the time we end up agreeing to disagree, but he has been respectful of my views. He listens attentively and is open to be influenced by logical, common-sense arguments.
As leader of the Solid Waste dept., Dave has demonstrated his skills at managing an organization with a multi-million dollar budget. In previous jobs he has experience managing divisions or companies with larger budgets and more then 100 employees. No other candidate has this kind of experience?
Two to three times a month over the last 7 years, Dave has had to make presentations to the Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) at their workshops and weekly meetings. This makes him familiar with the inner workings of the BOCC.
Dave has knowledge of the County’s budget process. He has had to present his case to the BOCC for the adoption of Solid Waste’s multi-million dollar budget request that he puts together each year. He’ll truly hit the ground running.
David’s environmental accomplishments speak for themselves. His knowledge and understanding of environmental issues are gleaned from years of experience in environmentally related managerial positions — both here in Tillamook, and previously in the private sector. I have never known Dave to blindly support or enact environmental policies that don’t consider potential unintended consequences, or the likelihood of diminishing returns for efforts put forth. He has received numerous awards for his efforts.
Common sense and a great sense of humor are also reasons I support Dave.
Tom Jayred
Tillamook
