I have noticed that there are people who have a religious objection to receiving a vaccine that protects against the SARS-COV-2 virus, saying the Lord will protect those who have faith and that we shouldn't depend on human intervention. This reminds me of a story about a man whose house was in the path of a flood. A sheriff drove up and offered to take him to safety and the man replied that the Lord would protect him. As the water rose a boat came by and the crew offered to take him to safety, to which he replied no, the Lord will protect me. As he sat on the roof of his house with the water lapping at his feet a helicopter flew down and offered to save him. Again he replied, no, the Lord will save me. He then drowned. On reaching heaven he asked the Lord why He didn’t save him. The Lord replied, I sent you a sheriff, a boat and a helicopter. What more do you want?
So, I wonder if those with a religious objection to the vaccines have considered that perhaps the scientists who have spent the last ten years working on the mRNA vaccine might - just might - have been inspired by the Lord to develop something to save human lives. The Lord moves in mysterious ways. By rejecting the vaccines they are perhaps rejecting the saving hand of the Lord. Are the vaccines perfect? No, But little done by humans is perfect. But if they are 95% effective against severe consequences of the virus, what more do you want?
-Jon Orloff, Rockaway Beach
