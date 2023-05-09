Please join us in voting yes for the Health District Bond measure 29-175. We support and respect the unanimous guidance from the City Councils of Wheeler, Manzanita and Nehalem passing resolutions of support. This measure will allow us to meet our current health care needs, provide updated services and future health care requirements for our communities. This measure will not only provide expanded up to date health care, but it will also address accessibility to
housing.
