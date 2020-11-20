Facebook representative Stephen Uy admitted Friday, Nov. 13, that a second cable has severed offshore from its drilling site in Tierra Del Mar. A Facebook crew had been doing an electrical resistivity tomography (ERT) survey as part of its post-accident analysis of an earlier cable break at its drilling site. In an email message sent out on November 13 at 6:06 p.m. Mr. Uy acknowledged “…While conducting the work, the sensor cable severed and a segment of the cable fell to the ocean floor.” Facebook reports it was able to retrieve the severed cable in this latest incident. However, it abandoned another severed cable and drill head last April and that material remains under the ocean floor.
Facebook has delayed further work on the survey. Mr. Uy stated,” … the remaining offshore survey work will need to be delayed to allow sufficient time for the weather system passing through the area. The survey crew hopes to resume the work the week of November 16 …”
Facebook had obtained a permit from the Oregon Parks and Recreation Department (OPRD) to occupy the public beach with its equipment and vehicles to conduct this survey. OPRD has the responsibility of oversight on the public beach. Facebook was granted five days to complete the survey. Owing to this latest cable failure, it is unclear if Facebook will request an extension to the permit.
-Ed Ruttledge, Tierra Del Mar
