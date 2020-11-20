I want to congratulate Garibaldi on their new Mayor, Tim Hall and new City Councilor, Katie Findling. These two will help make Garibaldi great again!
I think Judy Riggs was a bad choice. She may have been a good worker at the post office but she is not a good mayor and she knew it. She should not be in any position where she makes decisions for the City. You had a much better choice in Bud Shattuck. When Tim Hall gives up his seat on the council that will be a good opportunity to appoint Bud in his position.
Watch your new City Council, I think you'll be much happier with their leadership, their honesty and keeping the rules and budget in check! Garibaldi is very lucky to have Mayor elect Tim Hall and Councilor elect Katie Findling!
-Helen Wright, Bay City
