The City of Garibaldi, like all other cities in Oregon, recently went through a series of budget hearings in order to prepare for the upcoming fiscal year 2023/2024. During this process, we learned that past city administrations had a history of over-estimating revenue and under-estimating expenditures, which was compounded by poor accounting records. This has finally caught up to Garibaldi as some of the funds have no resources (money) left to distribute.
The annual audit of previous years is also important so that the City Council and Budget Committee may set the budget with reliable records of actual revenues and expenses to make their decisions. Regular Financial Reports to Council also would have been beneficial.
Unfortunately, we were unable to secure state or county emergency funding to add additional resources towards getting our financial house in order. Without this support, we knew it would not be possible to continue getting the past due audits completed. To make the situation more challenging, Garibaldi needs to begin recruitment again for a municipal accounting firm or finance officer come July 14th as the finance officer role will unexpectedly again be vacant.
In running for Garibaldi’s mayor, I pledged to work to restore public trust in city hall and ensure transparency and accountability. The new city council members and I took prudent steps to continue the work to fix the problems that existed under the previous administration. However, following the analysis raised during our budget hearing, we learned that the problems were much worse than anyone thought.
The city council has clearly heard from the public that they do not want us dwelling on the past. Yet people must understand how we got to this point so as not to repeat it. Suffice it to say, we want transparency with our citizens. However, I will not reiterate here the laundry list of poor decisions and cover-ups that have not been beneficial for the city over time.
Countywide, the public needs to be aware of the severity of the situation Garibaldi faces. The water, wastewater and street funds do not have reserves that can be used for maintenance and repairs, yet we have a large number of needs. For example, the city needs to replace a section of sewer pipe under Garibaldi Avenue (Highway 101). That work has a price tag estimated at $130,000 and must be done this year. The street fund has no wiggle room – there are no funds for paving streets or filling potholes. Importantly, because of up-to-date audit requirements, the City of Garibaldi is not eligible for grants or loans. We will continue to reach out for financial assistance.
In moving forward, our top priority will be to get those back audits completed. The FY 2019/2020 audit has just been completed and we await the final report from our auditors. We are hopeful that the rest of the audits will go more smoothly due to better record-keeping in recent years.
Why a water bill rate increase? In 2010, the then city council passed an ordinance that required the city to raise water and sewer rates by 3 percent annually to keep up with inflation and the costs to maintain these vital systems. For 12 years the rate increases never occurred while costs have skyrocketed. The current city council had little choice but to raise rates higher to ensure public reliability in these operations.
The city is short staffed in administrative services so the main office may be closed to the public until a new administrative assistant is hired and trained. The interim city manager and city council are currently looking into temporary staffing arrangements to keep city hall offices open a few days a week. The city’s fire and public works departments essential staff will remain on the job. There is no effect on our contract for police services.
The city is also continuing its recruitment for a well-qualified city manager, but in the meantime, an interim city manager under a contract is being sought. A contract with a municipal accounting firm is being explored to manage City funds and ensure financial services like payroll and bill paying are not interrupted.
Yes, this is a lot to take on, and honestly, it’s frustrating that our city must face such challenges. However, there are many residents who know we can and will overcome these problems. Historically, in the face of the plywood mill closing, Garibaldians refused to let the city fail. Working together - residents, businesses and city council - we will ensure the same.
