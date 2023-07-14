Letters to editor

The City of Garibaldi, like all other cities in Oregon, recently went through a series of budget hearings in order to prepare for the upcoming fiscal year 2023/2024. During this process, we learned that past city administrations had a history of over-estimating revenue and under-estimating expenditures, which was compounded by poor accounting records. This has finally caught up to Garibaldi as some of the funds have no resources (money) left to distribute.

The annual audit of previous years is also important so that the City Council and Budget Committee may set the budget with reliable records of actual revenues and expenses to make their decisions. Regular Financial Reports to Council also would have been beneficial.

