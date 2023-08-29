“He’s not one of us.” This hurtful remark comes from the cecall organizers who have worked for nearly three years to tarnish my reputation and accomplishments as well as try to poison my pride and faith in Garibaldi.
Since joining the Council in 2019 and now serving as mayor, I have worked to lead the City Council to address the problems that were neglected, ignored and covered up for years. Streets got paved, new stop signs hung, new businesses supported and a major road improvement project on the horizon.
There are dedicated city council members now working as a team to try to finally fix the city’s problems. I’m proud of them. And after one year, the city now has a qualified interim and potential permanent city manager who actually knows how municipal government works to get things done.
It was upsetting to see qualified experienced professionals - Juliet Hyams and former City Finance Officer Marni Johnston - chased away solely because I recruited them. Members of the Recall group were openly malicious toward them. Judy Riggs even admitted to Councilor Linda Bade she was trying to force out Hyams for no reason other than I selected her.
None of the baseless accusations in the Recall letters are true and the false claims have been verified as deliberate lies to paint me as a deceiver and villain. A lot of people were lied to.
I understand there’s anger towards me over certain individuals’ selfish issues and complaints. However, it is what’s in the best interests of a majority of citizens that was important to me.
They say no good deed goes unpunished. My calling for an investigation into suspicious and possibly illegal financial dealings no doubt made some folks uncomfortable. Why else would they repeatedly try to derail and stop inquiries into how past city funds were spent.
I’m accused of forcing out City employees because I spoke up against former employees who spent half their workday drinking in a bar, who stole gasoline and threatened co-workers, who promoted themselves and discriminated against job applicants, and who demanded a high salary while on poor performance work plan. These claims can be verified.
While mayor, there were efforts to deny me the responsibilities and privileges of the office that previous mayors enjoyed, like the mayor’s choice of a parade Grand Marshal.
“Someone has to stop him.” This battle cry led to real concerns for my safety and that of my family. A man with known mental health problems stalked my house and constantly harassed me. He was weaponized by recall organizers to do this hoping I would quit like Hyams and Johnston, as he harassed them.
I never thought I’d have to install home security cameras and get the sheriff involved. I was warned by several residents, neighboring city officials and a newspaper editor that it was “unsafe” for me due to stirred up bigotry and prejudice by recall organizers. They will say this is not true, but there’s clear proof.
With all this venomous hate, especially from Judy Riggs and Laurie Wandell, who lost in the last election, I’ve come to the conclusion that even if I survive a recall, it will not stop them from continuing to harass and bully me more.
Because I care more about the well-being of my city, I have made the difficult but thoughtful decision to resign as mayor of the City of Garibaldi effective September 1, 2023. I apologize to my supporters who I hope will understand I can’t take any more of their poisonous lies and hate.
I want it very clear; they did not win. My choice has more to do with sparing residents - all of whom I consider my neighbors - from further ugliness and mudslinging. And I must admit, I’m frustrated and tired of the constant harassment while I’m trying to help. I can only hope they do not target other Council members who represent what is good in our city.
My alerting residents to the City’s serious financial problems is something I hope people will remember and thank me for.
It has been an honor to serve the good friendly people of Garibaldi, my home.
Tim Hall
