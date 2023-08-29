Mayor Tim Hall

Mayor Tim Hall in a car owned & driven by Gary Owen

 Photo by Katherine Mace

“He’s not one of us.” This hurtful remark comes from the cecall organizers who have worked for nearly three years to tarnish my reputation and accomplishments as well as try to poison my pride and faith in Garibaldi.

Since joining the Council in 2019 and now serving as mayor, I have worked to lead the City Council to address the problems that were neglected, ignored and covered up for years. Streets got paved, new stop signs hung, new businesses supported and a major road improvement project on the horizon.

1
1
1
0
0


Online Poll

What are your plans for the upcoming Labor Day holiday weekend?

You voted:

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

1. Be Civil. No bullying, name calling, or insults.
2. Keep it Clean and Be Nice. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
3. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
4. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
5. Be Proactive. Let us know of abusive posts. Multiple reports will take a comment offline.
6. Stay On Topic. Any comment that is not related to the original post will be deleted.
7. Abuse of these rules will result in the thread being disabled, comments denied, and/or user blocked.
8. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Online Poll

What are your plans for the upcoming Labor Day holiday weekend?

You voted: