To the citizens of Tillamook Fire District:
The last 17 months, there has been much contention at Tillamook Fire District regarding an incident of unauthorized video recordings of fire department personnel released without consent and distributed publicly.
A criminal investigation and a private 3rd party investigation, concluded in the dismissal of 2 personnel, and 2 lawsuits against the Fire District. The Tillamook Volunteer Firefighters Association stands behind the Tillamook Fire District’s fire chief and board of directors’ decision.
These incidences have cost the taxpayers over $50,000 in attorney fees to date, that could have been better spent on public safety. The Tillamook Volunteer Firefighters Association does not tolerate that type of behavior. Our firefighters’ sole mission is to save lives, protect property and tend to any other emergencies that may arise.
Our volunteers focus on professionalism during training and on emergency calls. This has disgraced and embarrassed our organization and community, which ultimately led to the resignation of Chief Bement.
In 3 and a half years, Chief Bement has accomplished a lot for the Tillamook Fire District volunteers and citizens. We thank him for his dedication and service to the citizens of Tillamook Fire District. Chief Bement’s accomplishments include:
• Seismic upgrade grant approved ($2.5 Million).
• Oregon State Fire Marshal’s water tender grant ($300K - $400K).
• Acceptance of $100K from the Estate of Joe Martin (long time Board member).
• Assisted with procurement of the grant for the Zoll Cardiac Monitors ($96K).
• Assisted with an extrication tool grant from the NW Farm Credit Bureau ($40K+).
• Oregon State Fire Marshal staffing grant ($35K).
• Exhaust removal system grant in the apparatus bay ($35K).
• Pending grant submitted for FEMA for radio communications ($400K).
The Tillamook Volunteer Firefighters Association
