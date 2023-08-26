Garibaldi: The Mayor Hall vs. Riggs/Daniels/Wandell feud’s political arson
For generations, my extended family has given their lives to this City. We’ve worked in City Hall, volunteered on the front lines with Fire & Rescue, served on boards, Garibaldi Days, and lent as many hands as we could simply because that’s how this town has survived tragedies like the loss of the mills and the mudslide.
Now it’s time to clean up the mudslinging. What has been going on the last few years, this feud between Mayor Tim Hall & the likes of Judy Riggs, Paul Daniels, and Laurie Wandell has been terrible for the fellow citizens of this treasured City, especially the volunteers & staff of both the city and the Port of Garibaldi.
These presumed attackers set issues ablaze and then pass themselves off as witnesses, all just to avoid accountability.
Here’s what neighbors and I have been able to research so far regarding the ads & fodder:
*Financial statement audits are behind and have been for some time: Fire! Fire! This has been Mayor Hall’s major stumping point since 2020, and he’s been attacked repeatedly for it, as has staff. Councilor Bade has investigated this, written reports, and the council – despite lack of a full-time city manager – has made incredible strides this year. Councilors Bade & Findling are scheduling time with the Accounting Software provider to learn the ins & outs. Had the City Management in Riggs’ era as mayor done the same, our audits would be caught up. But now we appear headed to go without an assistant city manager for a period of time so we can pay untold thousands to a municipal accounting firm to do the work that should have been done right the first time.
*The Juliet Hyams Lawsuit: For starters, to believe the entirety of the ad’s premise, one would have to believe a conspiracy was happening where Judge Jonathan Hill gave out a false ruling, the City’s defense attorneys (CIS Insurance) supported the charade, and that Juliet Hyams had to pay fees. Rumors have it some think Mayor Hall orchestrated the coverup to shield Hyams from shame.
You can read the Judge’s dismissal for yourself, as reported in the Tillamook Headlight Herald. In the circuit for the state of Oregon for the County of Tillamook: Juliet Hyams vs. City of Garibaldi, case no. 23CV07453.
You can believe the conspiracy, or you can believe what’s much more plausible: Riggs & Wandell don’t want to be held accountable for their actions.
*Spending was allowed that exceeded the limitation for a city manager in fiscal year 2022: Really? The Garibaldi Days 2022 contractor, again? 1) Public Contracts: Exceptions appears to cover this. No self-respecting entity conducting business would forget to leave room to hire contractors to fill gaps, like in the budget for tourism and Contract Services.
Or was it the fire chief’s truck? The one that was budgeted, pre-approved by then-Mayor Riggs with her signature on Chief Marugg’s contract, with bid, and a picture of the vehicle.
*The old fire levy lapsed: 1) One can’t presume a vote of the people 2) If memory serves me, the County Clerk moved the deadline for ballot measures and had trouble getting the word out in COVID. Division Chief Paulsen had documentation in by the old deadline, about one day after the new deadline.
*Resolution 2022-08. The Budget: Which means 2022-05 as well. Reportedly it was asked and answered by Hyams contacting the State of Oregon Department of Revenue. Riggs, Wandell, and Foresman were the council majority. They had the votes to do something if the issue was that important.
*Lost staff: The feud cost the city staff. Infuriatingly true.
*Misrepresented endorsement from Betsy Johnson: Asked and Answered. Per either the September or October ’22 council meeting, then Commissioner-Shattuck verified he witnessed a phone call between Mayor Hall and Johnson where Johnson explained the confusion. They both noted Hall’s wife also heard it.
*The volunteer for the 2021-2022 budget: You’re welcome, citizens of Garibaldi. Then-volunteer Juliet Hyams saved the City’s then-assistant city manager who was struggling with their first budget.
*The May Town Hall meeting: It was Mayor Hall’s weakest moment. The bullying had clearly taken its toll on him. The next month, he had to give the gavel to Council President Findling as he ate a protein bar, she gave him to stave off diabetic shock.
*Authorized payment then suppressed and did not distribute to council a useful contractual outline from a qualified, experienced cuty manager/consultant: Wyntergreen’s proposal for a consultant was approved late in 2022. It was hard to conduct business of any kind after October because the majority of Riggs, Wandell and Forsman walked out after the election. A special council meeting was set up in early January 2023 so the city could install the new councilors and get the city’s business moving again. The city lost 2 full months of inaction business. The December council meeting was cancelled with all present including citizens and including the Tillamook County Sheriff. Riggs, Wandell, and Forsman were nowhere to be seen and therefore, no quorum.
In conclusion, my wife and I deeply value Tim Hall as a friend and neighbor. Tim Hall has the biggest of hearts.
But the City comes first. Leadership is about administering strength with grace. Mayor Hall has an Achilles Heel. He can’t help himself from being baited into fights. Bullies or no bullies, he still refuses to stay out of the mud.
This feud ends today. If all parties to this feud persist for even one more day, then all parties should step out of public life and let the rest of us sweep up the ashes. Or better yet, find somewhere else to finish their petty bickering.
Rolland Sheldon
Garibaldi, Oregon
503-322-2491
