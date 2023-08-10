We want to thank all the personnel and care takers at both the Kilchis House and Five Rivers for the care of our mother and mother-in-law, Bunny Hyatt during her time with them. She spent 18 years at the Kilchis House and a year and a half at Five Rivers. She was happy there, made many friends and was content to sew her aprons for the residents, and making many quilts and lap blankets to give away. At Five Rivers, she had the perfect room, to watch the cows at the farm and all the people and traffic going by.
We made such great friends among the staff at both places and you are so appreciated for all you did for her, and we give you our heartfelt thanks!
