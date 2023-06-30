Letters to editor

We wish to extend our deepest appreciation and gratitude to all who actively participated in the recent election, whether by putting themselves on the ballot, campaigning for a candidate, or exercising their right to cast a ballot. Engagement in the democratic process exemplifies the essence of responsible citizenship, and we are privileged to live in a democracy where each of us has a voice and a role to play. Together, we must unite to protect our freedoms and ensure the continued strength of our democratic society.

To the brave individuals who stepped forward as candidates, we commend your courage and commitment. By offering yourselves for public office, you have taken on the immense responsibility of representing the needs and aspirations of our community. You have shown us that democracy thrives when individuals are willing to stand up and be counted. Your dedication to public service inspires us and serves as a guiding light for future leaders.

