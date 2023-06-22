I’d like to extend a heartfelt thank-you to the Tillamook County Library’s main branch for highlighting the available LGBTQ+ books and resources during this 2023 Pride Month. I am a lifelong ally, a past member of PFLAG, and the proud mother of a trans person. Thecurrent national climate of targeting and vilifying LGBTQ+ people, with frightening emphasis on persecuting trans people, is alarming, to say the least. I pray for (and fear for) the safety of my child and of every beloved child of God who faces danger or aggression because of their sexual orientation.
It shouldn’t require courage to uphold civil rights in a public library setting, but I applaud the county library professionals for their positive attitude in the face of any backlash from the community. If only one young person feels validated by the library’s effort, the library will have succeeded in its mission to educate us, enlighten us, and engender acceptance and inclusion among us. May our actions and our laws reflect our dedication to equal human rights for every person.
