Hello Garibaldi, There’s business and there’s friendship, and you don’t mix the two.
This happened in Garibaldi’s past, and here’s what you got. Permits signed on friend’s projects. Accounting records left in a mess. No audited financial statements. Apartment projects that benefit the owner at the cost of destroying Garibaldi.
You now have a wonderful mayor and city council devoted to doing what’s right for Garibaldi and not what’s good for any single citizen. They are working hard to get the city’s budget and finances back in order. Once this is accomplished the city will be able to obtain grants from the federal and state governments. That money can be spent on projects that can benefit the city. The highway 101 project neglected by prior administrations is now being finalized and the project will begin in 2024.
Gone are the good old days when friendship got mixed with city politics.
For the few of you complainers who attended and spoke with your negative comments at last month’s council meeting, stay at home next meeting or leave the negative attitude at home. You were outvoted at the last election, so step aside for the good of Garibaldi.
