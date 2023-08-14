Letters to editor

Hello Garibaldi, There’s business and there’s friendship, and you don’t mix the two.

This happened in Garibaldi’s past, and here’s what you got. Permits signed on friend’s projects. Accounting records left in a mess. No audited financial statements. Apartment projects that benefit the owner at the cost of destroying Garibaldi.

